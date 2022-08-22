Taal Thok Ke: VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gives befitting reply to Waris Pathan during debate

A few months ago, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gave a statement during a TV debate. After which the party suspended her. After this, in many states of the country, an attempt was made to create fear by the fundamentalists. Even Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Rajasthan. Umesh Kolhe was beheaded in Maharashtra too. Now the conspiracy of terrorist organization ISI has been exposed. Watch how VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gave a befitting reply to Waris Pathan during the debate.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

A few months ago, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gave a statement during a TV debate. After which the party suspended her. After this, in many states of the country, an attempt was made to create fear by the fundamentalists. Even Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Rajasthan. Umesh Kolhe was beheaded in Maharashtra too. Now the conspiracy of terrorist organization ISI has been exposed. Watch how VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar gave a befitting reply to Waris Pathan during the debate.