NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'War', 'Nehru' attack on Gandhi family!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
With his 85-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi took on the entire opposition including Congress, Rahul Gandhi. After which PM Modi once again gave an 85-minute speech in the Rajya Sabha today. The PM appeared very aggressive in the Rajya Sabha today and said that the country is seeing that a single person has overshadowed many. He has also besieged the Gandhi family regarding the Nehru surname. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
4:59
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
6:31
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat
5:49
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat

Trending Videos

Russia-Ukraine war: USA is hopeful of PM Modi's intervention... | Putin | Zelenskyy | Biden | Russia
New York Fashion Week: It's not just models hitting the ramp this season... | Fashion | Dogs | Cats
4:59
The full story of 'Operation Dost'... in the words of the Indian Ambassador to Turkey
6:31
BJP has fulfilled its HIRA promise, says PM Modi
5:49
Badhir News: Madani extends hand of friendship with Bhagwat
PM Modi Rajya Sabha speech,PM Modi,pm modi speech today,PM Modi Live,pm modi live today,PM Modi speech,pm modi in parliament today,pm modi rajya sabha,pm modi rajya sabha today,pm modi rajya sabha speech today,narendra modi rajya sabha speech,narendra modi rajya sabha,pm modi live rajya sabha,Narendra Modi,narendra modi in rajya sabha,narendra modi in rajya sabha today,PM Modi in Rajya Sabha,Modi speech,modi rajya sabha,modi rajya sabha speech,Rajyasabha,