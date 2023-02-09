videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'War', 'Nehru' attack on Gandhi family!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

With his 85-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi took on the entire opposition including Congress, Rahul Gandhi. After which PM Modi once again gave an 85-minute speech in the Rajya Sabha today. The PM appeared very aggressive in the Rajya Sabha today and said that the country is seeing that a single person has overshadowed many. He has also besieged the Gandhi family regarding the Nehru surname. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.