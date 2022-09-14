Taal Thok Ke: What is the truth behind survey of Madrassa?

The survey of madrassas running without government recognition has started in UP and there is constant opposition to this survey. Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has raised the question that if the survey of madrasas is being done, then why are other educational institutions not being surveyed. Today in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​debate is on this issue.

