Taal Thok Ke: When will Rahul Gandhi's resignation tale end?

In this video of Zee News, we brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issue. Today the discussion is on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's resignation on which a lot of speculations have taken place till now. We ask: When will Rahul Gandhi's resignation tale end? Watch full debate to know more.#RahulKaRajTantra #RahulGandhi #LokSabhaElectionresults #TaalThokKe #CongressChief