Taal Thok Ke: When will the hearing of the case against Shinde faction MLAs- Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

ED and CBI are questioning opposition leaders like Lalu Yadav, Kavita, Manish Sisodia. After which the leaders of the opposition party have attacked the central government and PM Modi. In the Taal Thok Ke show, the Congress spokesperson said that '95% of the cases are going on against the opposition leaders.