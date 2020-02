Taal Thok Ke: Who has insulted Lord Hanuman in Delhi?

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has accused the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of impuring the idol of Lord Hanuman. A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 07 visited the ancient Hanuman temple in the capital's Connaught Place to seek blessings. Kejriwal had touched the god's idol with his hands from which he had removed his shoes. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, we discuss Delhi में किसने किया हनुमान जी का अपमान?