Taal Thok Ke: Who is giving 'Sar Tan se Juda' threats to Maulana Umar Ilyasi?

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Recently, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat went to a madrasa in Delhi. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions about his going to the madrasa. Owaisi has asked whether Mohan Bhagwat will be able to get justice for Bilkis Bano. He called the RSS chief's visit to the mosque a drama of BJP and RSS.