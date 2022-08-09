Taal Thok Ke: Who is playing whom and who is getting played in Bihar politics?

There is an tense situation in Bihar politics because of JDU, RJD and Congress. The JDU and BJP alliance has once again parted ways after 5 years. CM Nitish Kumar met the Governor and submitted his resignation to him. Outside the Raj Bhavan, Nitish announced to break the alliance with the BJP and after that he held a meeting with RJD leaders at former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's house. In such a situation, the main question is who is playing whom and who is getting played.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

There is an tense situation in Bihar politics because of JDU, RJD and Congress. The JDU and BJP alliance has once again parted ways after 5 years. CM Nitish Kumar met the Governor and submitted his resignation to him. Outside the Raj Bhavan, Nitish announced to break the alliance with the BJP and after that he held a meeting with RJD leaders at former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's house. In such a situation, the main question is who is playing whom and who is getting played.