Taal Thok Ke: Why is opposition doing politics over Tricolor?

The Central Government carried out Tricolor rally in Delhi. BJP and Congress have now come face to face regarding the tricolor rally taken out from the Red Fort because the rally was organized by Union Ministry of Culture. MPs of all political parties were invited to join the rally but only MPs of BJP allies participated, opposition parties MPs didn't join. BJP has raised questions on this that the opposition is doing politics on the tricolor.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

