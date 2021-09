Taal Thok Ke: Why is the Taliban speaking on Kashmir?

After the removal of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is continuously joining the race for development and this is the biggest problem of Pakistan. In such a situation, a desperate Pakistan is now looking at the Taliban as a hope. Pakistan is engaged in efforts to conspire with the Taliban. The Taliban has also given a statement that it wants to raise the voice of Kashmir. In today's episode of Taal Thok Ke, we will debate - what right does the Taliban have to speak on Kashmir?