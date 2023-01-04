NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Why is there political ruckus regarding Haldwani encroachment?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Law is equal for all in India. And the punishment is also the same for everyone. In Haldwani, Uttarakhand, the High Court has ordered to vacate the railway land. Tomorrow the matter will be heard in the Supreme Court. But on this matter, the leaders have started giving it a religious color to take political advantage. The same atmosphere is being seen in Haldwani as was seen in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh about three years ago. Watch the big debate today in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

