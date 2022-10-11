NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Why political ruckus over Mahakal corridor?

|Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:31 PM IST
PM Modi will inaugurate "Mahakal Lok" in Ujjain today and a lot of politics going on over this. There is a competition going on to take credit for the Mahakal corridor scheme. Congress claims that the work of Mahakal Corridor started during the 15-month term of Kamal Nath government. Kamal Nath also targeted the Shivraj government via a tweet. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has denied the claim of Congress and said that Kamal Nath has a habit of lying.

All Videos

DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
10:18
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
5:50
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
35:4
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
17:57
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar

Trending Videos

10:18
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
5:50
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
35:4
Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor
17:57
Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Ujjain Mahakal Lok, a corridor to return in power in 2024?
UP: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in Ambedkarnagar
pm modi in ujjain,Mahakal corridor,Ujjain Mahakal,mahakal corridor ujjain,ujjain mahakal mandir,mahakal lok,ujjain mahakal corridor update,mahakal mandir ujjain,Mahakal,inauguration of mahakal corridor in ujjain,mahakal corridor update,ujjain ke mahakal,mahakal corridor latest update,mahakal ujjain,mahakal lok ujjain,mahakal corridor inauguration,mahakal corridor updates,Mahakal Lok Corridor,Politics on Mahakal Lok,Mahakaleshwar Temple,