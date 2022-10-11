Taal Thok Ke: Why political ruckus over Mahakal corridor?

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

PM Modi will inaugurate "Mahakal Lok" in Ujjain today and a lot of politics going on over this. There is a competition going on to take credit for the Mahakal corridor scheme. Congress claims that the work of Mahakal Corridor started during the 15-month term of Kamal Nath government. Kamal Nath also targeted the Shivraj government via a tweet. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has denied the claim of Congress and said that Kamal Nath has a habit of lying.