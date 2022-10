Taal Thok Ke: Why to ask about the religion of shops?

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:52 AM IST

In Delhi, BJP MP Parvesh Verma tried to incite people for a complete boycott of Muslims in a meeting, he said that to teach Muslim community a lesson, boycott their shops, don't buy anything from Muslim street vendors, do not give them employment, now the politics has started on this.