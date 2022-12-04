Taal Thok Ke: Will BJP return again in the MCD elections?

| Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Voting took place in Delhi today for the MCD elections. Queues of people were seen outside the polling booths for voting. The people of Delhi participated enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. BJP is in control of MCD for the last 15 years. In this MCD election, a tough fight is being told between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Because this time many issues were in headlines during the MCD elections. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke from Delhi Central Park on this issue.