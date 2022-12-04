NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Will BJP return again in the MCD elections?

|Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Voting took place in Delhi today for the MCD elections. Queues of people were seen outside the polling booths for voting. The people of Delhi participated enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. BJP is in control of MCD for the last 15 years. In this MCD election, a tough fight is being told between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Because this time many issues were in headlines during the MCD elections. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke from Delhi Central Park on this issue.

All Videos

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar : Before the second phase of voting, the Election Commission made a big appeal to the voters
14:55
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar : Before the second phase of voting, the Election Commission made a big appeal to the voters
Deshhit : What is the meaning behind the threat by Pakistan's Army Chief?
18:39
Deshhit : What is the meaning behind the threat by Pakistan's Army Chief?
SS Rajamouli wins the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle
SS Rajamouli wins the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: What did Manish Sisodia say about voting
9:39
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: What did Manish Sisodia say about voting
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: CM Keriwal made a big appeal to the voters.
8:11
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: CM Keriwal made a big appeal to the voters.

Trending Videos

14:55
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar : Before the second phase of voting, the Election Commission made a big appeal to the voters
18:39
Deshhit : What is the meaning behind the threat by Pakistan's Army Chief?
SS Rajamouli wins the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle
9:39
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: What did Manish Sisodia say about voting
8:11
Delhi MCD Election Voting 2022: CM Keriwal made a big appeal to the voters.
delhi mcd election 2022,Delhi MCD Election,delhi mcd election news,mcd election in delhi,mcd election delhi,mcd election in delhi 2022,mcd election 2022,MCD election,delhi mcd elections 2022,delhi mcd election date,Delhi MCD elections,mcd delhi election survey,mcd election voting,delhi mcd election 2022 survey,delhi mcd election 2022 exit poll,delhi mcd election voting,delhi mcd election voting 2022,BJP,AAP,