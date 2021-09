Taal Thok Ke: Will Captain Amarinder Singh break the Congress?

On the question of democracy in the Congress party, Kapil Sibal has raised the question and said that he does not have a problem with the car, but the problem is due to the lack of a driver. On the other hand, Natwar Singh has also openly attacked the Congress party. But despite so much ruckus, the Congress party's high command is silent – ​​the question is when will the silence of Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi break?