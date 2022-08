BJP councillor proposes renaming of Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya during municipal meeting

The discussion about changing the name of Taj Mahal will take place again. Today BJP councilors will present a proposal in Agra Municipal Corporation to rename the Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

