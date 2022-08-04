Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed

Taking major action in the National Herald case, the office of Young Indian has been sealed. After this action, now a war of words has started between BJP and Congress. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra raised the question and said that why is the Congress scared when it has not done anything wrong.

