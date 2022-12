videoDetails

Tarn Taran Attack: Who is behind the recent attack in Punjab?

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

The police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab was attacked with a rocket launcher. After which the NIA has started investigating the attack. So far 10 people have been detained in this case. According to sources, gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa could also be behind the attack.