Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia

The Bihar Police have registered an FIR against six people including leader of state’s opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Mahua MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav, senior RJD leader Anil Kumar Sadhu and three unidentified assailants in connection with murder of former secretary (SC/ST cell) of the state unit of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) Shakti Mallik on Sunday.