Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Tej Pratap Yadav's allegations against him

Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Yadav, had said that Lalu Yadav was not being allowed to reach Patna. To this Tejashwi Yadav has reacted saying Lalu Yadav's character doesn't match this kind of statements by his elder son.