Telangana: KCR accuses central government of doing politics of partition

Before the assembly elections in Telangana, the tussle between the BJP and the Telangana government is now coming to the fore in the open. Telangana Chief Minister has made controversial remarks on BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

