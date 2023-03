videoDetails

Tension prevails in many parts of Tripura after election results

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:20 AM IST

In the election results, BJP has won a majority for the second consecutive time in Tripura. After the election results, an atmosphere of tension was also seen in many parts of Tripura. BJP supporters made serious allegations of vandalism on CPM supporters.