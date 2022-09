The China Files : How did Xi Jinping's political entry in China happen?

Today in The China Files, see how the current President of China, Xi Jinping, traveled from zero to peak. Also know how Jinping has made himself the biggest power center of China's power. And how Xi Jinping housed his opponents.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

