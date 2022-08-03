The ED raid at Delhi's Herald House lasted for about 16 hours.

The ED raid at Delhi's Herald House lasted for about 16 hours. In the case of money laundering, this raid took place at 12 places. It is believed that today Congress can create a ruckus in the Parliament over this issue.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

