The flowers were showered on Kanwariyas from Helicopter in Haridwar today

On the holy occasion of Shravan month, the journey of the group of Shiva devotees i.e. Kanwariyas has started. On this occasion, flowers were showered on Kanwariyas from Helicopter in Haridwar today and they were given a grand welcome.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
