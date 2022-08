The genie of the scam came out of the 'bottle'?

This big action has been taken in the excise scam. A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Let us tell you that the look out circular is issued when the foreign travel of the accused is to be banned.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

This big action has been taken in the excise scam. A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Let us tell you that the look out circular is issued when the foreign travel of the accused is to be banned.