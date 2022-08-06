NewsVideos

The havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals in Rajasthan

Lumpy Skin Disease: In Rajasthan, the havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals is increasing. At the same time, the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the central government to provide financial help to the state to control the lumpy skin disease spreading in cattle in the state. lumpy skin disease has now spread to cows and buffaloes in 17 districts of Rajasthan. Expressing concern over the spread among cattle, CM Gehlot said that the state government is taking all possible measures to control the disease.

