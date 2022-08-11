NewsVideos

The Income Tax Department has raided several locations of a steel industrialist in Jalna, Maharashtra

The Income Tax Department has raided several locations of a steel industrialist in Jalna, Maharashtra. A total of Rs 390 crore worth of assets, including Rs 58 crore cash and 32 kg gold, have been seized from here in the raid.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
