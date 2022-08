The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch its smallest commercial rocket

ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch its smallest commercial rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), on August 7, which will also carry the national flag into space.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

ISRO: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will launch its smallest commercial rocket, the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), on August 7, which will also carry the national flag into space.