videoDetails

The sky of Raisina Hill lit up with 3500 indigenous drones

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk, North Block, and South Block are grandly decorated on the occasion of the Beating Retreat Ceremony. President Draupadi Murmu will preside over the function. More than 3,500 indigenous drones will be displayed.