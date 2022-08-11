The Supreme Court said that the schemes of freebies are taking the country towards economic destruction

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the increasing trend of freebies in the country. In an important hearing today, the court said that the free schemes are taking the country towards economic destruction.

