videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Bahraich Encounter Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: On the 3rd, Ram Gopal Mishra was brutally murdered in Bahraich. Today, two of its accused were arrested after an encounter. Two accused named Sarfaraz and Talib were shot in the encounter. While three more named accused including the main accused Sarfaraz's father Abdul Hameed have been arrested. The encounter took place when the police arrested the accused and went to Nanpara in Bahraich to recover the weapon used in the murder on their information. During that time, Sarfaraz and Talib tried to escape by firing at the police with the loaded weapon kept there. Both were injured in retaliation. Both were shot in the leg. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital. According to Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla, NSA will be imposed on every culprit of Bahraich violence. On the other hand, questions have been raised once again on this encounter. The encounter has been termed fake. From the family of the accused to the opposition, everyone is accusing it of a fake encounter.