The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri

The suspense is deepening over the death of Al Qaeda chief Al Zawahiri. The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri. It is also being claimed that the Taliban was not aware that Zawahiri was living in its shelter.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

