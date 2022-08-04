NewsVideos

The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri

The suspense is deepening over the death of Al Qaeda chief Al Zawahiri. The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri. It is also being claimed that the Taliban was not aware that Zawahiri was living in its shelter.

Aug 04, 2022
