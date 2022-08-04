The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri
The suspense is deepening over the death of Al Qaeda chief Al Zawahiri. The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri. It is also being claimed that the Taliban was not aware that Zawahiri was living in its shelter.
The suspense is deepening over the death of Al Qaeda chief Al Zawahiri. The Taliban government has denied the US attack on al-Zawahiri. It is also being claimed that the Taliban was not aware that Zawahiri was living in its shelter.