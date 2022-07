The video of offering Namaz at Charbagh station Surfaces

After Lulu Mall, now the video of offering Namaz at Charbagh station emerges. The Hindu organization has objected to this matter. The Hindu organization has given a memorandum to the GRP.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

After Lulu Mall, now the video of offering Namaz at Charbagh station emerges. The Hindu organization has objected to this matter. The Hindu organization has given a memorandum to the GRP.