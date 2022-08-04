NewsVideos

The villagers surrounded the trainee DSP for several hours by calling it fake police

Bihar Police, which has always been in the headlines for its exploits, is once again making a lot of headlines. This time the villagers surrounded the trainee DSP for several hours by calling it fake police. The villagers were refusing to accept the policemen without uniform as the real police.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
