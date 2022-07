There was a lot of ruckus in the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut

There was a lot of ruckus in the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut. The Kanwariyas alleged that a person from another community has defiled their Kavand. The police have arrested the accused.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

There was a lot of ruckus in the Kanwar Yatra in Meerut. The Kanwariyas alleged that a person from another community has defiled their Kavand. The police have arrested the accused.