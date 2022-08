This work may have to be done after using a credit card

After taking a credit card, people ignore many things. Due to which they have to suffer a lot. In such a situation, important things should be kept in mind while using a credit card.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

After taking a credit card, people ignore many things. Due to which they have to suffer a lot. In such a situation, important things should be kept in mind while using a credit card.