Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. Today in Time Machine, watch how the people of Shimla were mesmerised after seeing Benazir Bhutto during her visit.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
