Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. In Time Machine today, watch the fake encounter that took place in Assam in 1994!

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! Watch the rebirth of the pages of history for the first time on TV. Unique story of the glorious history of India. In Time Machine today, watch the fake encounter that took place in Assam in 1994!