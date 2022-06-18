NewsVideos

Time Machine: Nehru made a big mistake in 1959, that costed heavy on the army

Time will come back.. will tell its own story! For the first time on TV, watch the unique story of the glorious history of India. Know today what was the big mistake Pandit Nehru made in the year 1959 which cost the army heavily.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
