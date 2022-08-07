TMC removes Kunal Ghosh from the post of spokesperson for 14 days

Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, has taken action against party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for making remarks against Partha Chatterjee. The party has removed him from the post of party spokesperson for 14 days.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

