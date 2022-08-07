NewsVideos

TMC removes Kunal Ghosh from the post of spokesperson for 14 days

Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, has taken action against party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for making remarks against Partha Chatterjee. The party has removed him from the post of party spokesperson for 14 days.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, has taken action against party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for making remarks against Partha Chatterjee. The party has removed him from the post of party spokesperson for 14 days.

All Videos

India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
India's glory in boxing; won two gold
9:9
India's glory in boxing; won two gold

Trending Videos

7:8
India created history in triple jump, won gold and silver medals
3:15
After Sri Lanka, the situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.
1:28
Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News
0:41
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu made it to the final
9:9
India's glory in boxing; won two gold
TMC,Partha Chatterjee,Kunal Ghosh,Zee News,Zee News Videos,