To save 5 months Teera Kamat, Modi government gave a discount of 6 crores

5-month-old Teera Kamat, who is battling in a hospital in Mumbai, has a spinal muscular atrophy disease that does not contain a protein-producing gene. To save lives, Zolgensma injection is done for 16 crores, this injection has to be sourced from America, which is taxed 6 crores. The cost of injection after tax is estimated at Rs 22.5 crore. Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the PM for treatment of Tira.