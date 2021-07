Today is the first day of farmers protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar, will continue till Monsoon Session

After eight months of severe winter, scorching heat and rain, farmers' protests against three controversial agricultural laws reached Jantar Mantar, a few meters from Parliament, on Thursday. Monsoon session is going on in Parliament at present. The farmers have decided to continue the 'Kisan Sansad' till the monsoon session.