Today is the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi gave a challenge to the Home Minister. Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra is on its last leg. Today is the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. This journey is coming to an end after 135 days. After Lal Chowk, today Rahul Gandhi will unfurl the tricolor at the Congress office. Congress has invited opposition parties to participate in the closing ceremony.