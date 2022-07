Today's hearing ends in Gyanvapi case

In the Gyanvapi case, the hearing of the petition of the Muslim side was held in the Varanasi court today. The date of July 12 has now been fixed for the next hearing in the court of the District Judge in the Gyanvapi case.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

