Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia's match against Kyrgyzstan Wrestler begins

All eyes are on Bajrang Punia as he is competing in the freestyle 65kg category event against Kyrgyzstan wrestler. He has three World Championship medals to his name and qualified for the Olympics by winning a bronze medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships. The 27-years-old wrestler is expected to win a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.