Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina says, "now the focus is just on the semi-finals, and winning the gold medal"

Lovlina Borgohain performed brilliantly to ensure India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics by reaching the semi-finals. Lovlina defeated Nien-Chin Chen in the women's welter (64-69kg) quarterfinal bout of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday. This win has ensured India at least a bronze medal.