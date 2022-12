videoDetails

Top 100 Headlines: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Makes A Big Statement On Tawang Clash

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat gave a big statement after India-China Clash in Arunachal's Tawang. Mohan Bhagwat said, 'India's development is the need of the world, if India develops then the world will also develop'.