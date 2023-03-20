NewsVideos
videoDetails

TOP 20: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia by 14 days in the CBI case. Now he will remain in judicial custody till 3 April.

All Videos

TOP 50: Harsimrat Kaur targets Punjab government
5:29
TOP 50: Harsimrat Kaur targets Punjab government
Ministry of Home Affairs imposed a ban on budget of Delhi Government
1:48
Ministry of Home Affairs imposed a ban on budget of Delhi Government
Breaking News: Rahul targets PM Modi, RSS and BJP again
1:9
Breaking News: Rahul targets PM Modi, RSS and BJP again
Breaking News: Jinping and Putin meet amid Russia-Ukraine war
0:53
Breaking News: Jinping and Putin meet amid Russia-Ukraine war
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamta Banerjee not believe in Rahul Gandhi?
58:36
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamta Banerjee not believe in Rahul Gandhi?

Trending Videos

5:29
TOP 50: Harsimrat Kaur targets Punjab government
1:48
Ministry of Home Affairs imposed a ban on budget of Delhi Government
1:9
Breaking News: Rahul targets PM Modi, RSS and BJP again
0:53
Breaking News: Jinping and Putin meet amid Russia-Ukraine war
58:36
Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamta Banerjee not believe in Rahul Gandhi?
Top 20 news,Manish Sisodia,amritpal singh news,amritpal singh khalsa,WHo is Amritpal Singh,bhai amritpal singh,amritpal singh latest news,amritpal singh on khalistan,waris punjab de amritpal singh,fir on amritpal singh,amritpal singh today news,amritpal singh marriage,khalistan,Punjab news,Punjab Police,punjab operation amritpal,amritpal singh arrest news,waris punjab de,manish sisodia case news,PM Modi,