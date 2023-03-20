हिन्दी
TOP 20: Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 20, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia by 14 days in the CBI case. Now he will remain in judicial custody till 3 April.
