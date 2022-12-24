NewsVideos
Top 50: Sonia Gandhi andPriyanka Gandhi joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 50 is a part of important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

Covid 2022: Corona wreaks havoc in China, the new variant spread in India too?
5:33
Covid 2022: Corona wreaks havoc in China, the new variant spread in India too?
Central Government Alert regarding Corona, Health Secretary writes a letter to the states
6:7
Central Government Alert regarding Corona, Health Secretary writes a letter to the states
2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2022: RPSC teacher recruitment paper get leak, Exam Cancelled
9:59
2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2022: RPSC teacher recruitment paper get leak, Exam Cancelled
TV mechanic’s daughter from UP clears the NDA exam, aspires to become a fighter pilot
TV mechanic’s daughter from UP clears the NDA exam, aspires to become a fighter pilot
UP CM Yogi Adityanath convoy on Delhi tour get stuck due to Bharat Jodo Yatra
2:40
UP CM Yogi Adityanath convoy on Delhi tour get stuck due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

